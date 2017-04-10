UST Global expands workforce to over 3,000 in India

The company has more than 10,000 employees in India out of 17,000-plus globally. (Credit: Website)

US-based digital technology services company UST Global on Monday announced that it has expanded the workforce at its Bengaluru facility to over 3,000. The company has more than 10,000 employees in India out of 17,000-plus globally. “Bengaluru continues to be one of our focus cities and by the end of 2017, we plan to add 500 more employees,” said Sudhansu Panigrahi, General Manager and Centre Head, Bengaluru, UST Global, in a statement.

The Bengaluru facility continues to be the company’s second biggest delivery centre globally. “Our Bengaluru centre is a key factor in our hybrid model and we are looking forward for more growth in that centre,” added Manu Gopinath, Chief People Officer, UST Global. UST Global specialises in six digital services: design, cyber security, mobile, social, analytics and cloud.