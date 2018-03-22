US LNG to miss March 28 arrival date

India has signed a 20-year deal with the US for import of 3.5 million tonne per annum of LNG from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass liquefaction facility in Louisiana. (Reuters)

The first liquefied natural gas (LNG) ship from the US is expected to miss its scheduled date of 28 March, 2018 to reach Dabhol terminal of GAIL (India). The shipment, which will deliver 1.7 million cubic metres of the liquid fuel, is now expected to reach the Indian shores latest by April 5, 2018.

According to a person close to the development, the arrival of Merdian Spirit LNG tanker will depend on when its gets to cross the Suez Canal. As per the ship’s latest position on Wednesday, it has arrived at the Suez Canal which connects Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea.

India has signed a 20-year deal with the US for import of 3.5 million tonne per annum of LNG from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass liquefaction facility in Louisiana. State-run GAIL signed a sale and purchase agreement with Cheniere Energy in December 2011. The agreement came into effect on March 1, 2018.