Up, Up and Download: After months of decline, telcos better mobile data speeds in October

October turned out to be a particularly upbeat month for telecom operators, barring Idea Cellular, as all of them reported a spike in their 4G mobile data speed (download) during the period, on the back of four consecutive months of decline. The country’s largest mobile broadband services provider, Jio, maintained its performance during October with its 4G download speed remaining flat at 21.8 Mbps, latest Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data showed. Jio clocked data speeds of 17.4 Mbps, 16.5 Mbps, 18.5 Mbps, 19.1 Mbps, 18.8 Mbps, 18.7 Mbps, 18.4 Mbps and 18.4 Mbps during January, February, March, April, May, June, July and August, respectively. The country’s largest telecom operator, Bharti Airtel’s mobile data speed rose by 24% to 9.3 Mbps in October from 7.5 Mbps in September, the latest Trai data showed. It had clocked 11.3 Mbps, 10.4 Mbps, 9.1 Mbps, 10.2 Mbps, 8.2 Mbps, 8.9 Mbps, 9.3 Mbps and 8.6 Mbps during January, February, March, April, May, June, July and August 2017, respectively. Meanwhile, Vodafone India bettered its performance as the operator’s speed rose 14% to 9.9 Mbps from 8.7 Mbps during the review period. However, Idea Cellular was the only telecom operator among the top four to record falling speed in October.

Its 4G mobile data speed declined by 6% to 8.1 Mbps during the month from 8.6 Mbps in September 2017. Its mobile data speed has been declining consistently since May. Soon, there will be a more expansive methodology to calculate mobile data speeds, which telecom operators provide as Trai will deliberate with the operators and other expert bodies like Ookla and Open Signal for creating a new methodology to calculate mobile data speed. Trai is planning to make its MYSpeed app, which measures mobile data speeds, more robust and will soon be meeting stakeholders to device a new methodology for calculating data speed.