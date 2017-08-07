United Forum of Bank Unions call for nationwide bankers strike on August 22

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has given notice of their decision to go on nationwide strike on August 22 to protest reforms in the banking sector and other issues, said a top union leader on Monday.(PTI)

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has given notice of their decision to go on nationwide strike on August 22 to protest reforms in the banking sector and other issues, said a top union leader on Monday. “We have given a strike notice. The strike will be on August 22 spread over the entire banking sector,” All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) General Secretary C.H.Venkatachalam told IANS. The strike notice was given couple of days back, he said. The UFBU, comprising nine unions in the banking sector, also urged the Indian Banks Association (IBA) to expedite wage revision and other issues.