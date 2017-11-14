  3. United Bank posts net loss of RS 345 cr in Q2 

The bank’s asset quality worsened further in the September quarter of the current fiscal. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) in absolute term rose 15.8% year-on-year to Rs 12,892.67 crore during the period under review.

November 14, 2017
State-run United Bank of India on Monday reported a whopping net loss of Rs 344.83 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 against a net profit of Rs 43.53 crore for the corresponding period a year ago, as its operating profit fell and provisions rose. The lender had posted a net loss of Rs 211.46 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal.  The bank’s asset quality worsened further in the September quarter of the current fiscal. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) in absolute term rose 15.8% year-on-year to Rs 12,892.67 crore during the period under review. The bank’s gross NPA as a percentage of total loans rose to 18.8% in the September quarter this fiscal from 16.26% during the same period of the previous fiscal.
During July-September this year, the public sector bank’s operating profit saw a 34.5% y-o-y dip to Rs 286 crore against Rs 436.59 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income (NII) remained flat at Rs 376.26 crore compared with Rs 376.40 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, according to a stock exchange filing. Provisions and contingencies rose 87.8% y-o-y to Rs 753.09 crore from Rs 401.03 crore in the corresponding period of FY17.
