United Airlines to retire the iconic Boeing 747; here is how you can bring a part of it home!

United Airlines to retire the iconic Boeing 747. (AP)

Boeing 747 has been part of the United Airlines fleet since 1970 but now the company has decided to retire the majestic Jumbo jet from its duties next month. Interestingly, the airlines is also selling off pieces of the planes-including the seats, as per Fortune report. This means that people can now replace their sofas with seats from Boeing and for those who do not know, Boeing is known for its comfort and services – yes, in those days, the seats were roomy and comfy, unlike the ones today where every centimetre is saved to make way for another in, making for a crowded feel. But there is more to this adventurous story. The company on Wednesday announced that its MileagePlus members can use their award miles to buy or bid on pieces of 747 aircraft flown by United Airlines. The items that are up for grabs include triple and double passengers seats which would cost 250,000 to 275,000 miles respectively. The company is selling single window cuts and 2-foot by 2-foot United Airlines livery panels.

The Fortune report added that the remaining items will become available online between October 30 and November 7- the date when United 747 Boeing will for the last time kiss the sky. Members will be able to bid on items including the rudder trim indicator, standby airspeed indicator, N182UA – tail number cut, and forward- and rear-facing American flag cut-out

The money collected from this auction through MileagePlus Exclusives will be used to bring middle school students to Air Camp, where young boys will get hands-on experience with aviation and aeronautics. United Airlines had previously planned to take its 747s out of service in 201 but in January this year announced that it will prepone the retirement date to the fourth quarter of this year, reported Fortune.

The company will officially retire the Boeing 747 from its fleet on November 7. The last flight will be from San Francisco to Honolulu and will recreate the first 747 flight operated by United in 1970, including retro uniforms.