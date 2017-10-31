Unitech, homebuyers row: SC tells Sanjay Chandra to deposit Rs 750 cr to get bail

The Supreme Court on Monday asked real estate firm Unitech’s managing director Sanjay Chandra to deposit Rs 750 crore by end-December to secure his bail in an alleged forgery case filed by flatbuyers of its Anthea Floors Wildflower Country housing project in Sector 70, Gurugram. (Image: PTI)

The Supreme Court on Monday asked real estate firm Unitech’s managing director Sanjay Chandra to deposit Rs 750 crore by end-December to secure his bail in an alleged forgery case filed by flatbuyers of its Anthea Floors Wildflower Country housing project in Sector 70, Gurugram. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra asked Unitech to deposit the money in the court for refunds to homebuyers and fixed the matter for further hearing in the second week of January. It allowed Chandra video conferencing facility to be able to sell his unencumbered properties and assets to raise Rs 750 crore and meet the interim bail condition.

It also directed Tihar jail authorities to facilitate visits of persons, officials, employees and lawyers within the normal visiting hours of the jail premises to help Chandra raise the funds. Last Monday, the Supreme Court had denied bail to Chandra and ordered that he would have to prove his bona-fides by depositing at least Rs 1,000 crore, which could be used to refund home buyers. Senior lawyer Ranjit Kumar told the Bench that the company would like to “monetise” its unencumbered properties and assets to recover money that would be used for refunds and completion of projects. The company also gave a list of such properties and assets in a sealed cover to the court.

Kumar argued that the company had a plan for the refund as well as completion of projects, and it needs six months to execute the plans. “I will put 50% money for refund and 50% for completion of 394 units,” he said, adding that for this Rs 57 crore is required to complete the flats. So far, Unitech has invested Rs 355 crore, he added. A total of 4,688 home buyers are claiming a refund of Rs 1,865 crore from Unitech in various projects. Amicus curiae Pawanshree Aggarwal told the bench that the real estate firm needed around Rs 2,000 crore to refund money to home buyers as well as completing the ongoing projects. He also said that around 4,350 home buyers have so far sought possession of flats from Unitech.

He had earlier said that the figures were based on entries submitted by home buyers on the website created to maintain accounts of Unitech’s different projects, home buyers and the extent of refunds granted to each of them. The Supreme Court had last month ordered the formation of a web portal for home buyers to register their claims for the possession of flats or refunds. It had also assured home buyers that it will ensure relief according to their choice — getting the money back or allotment of a flat. Sanjay Chandra and his brother Ajay were arrested in April on a complaint filed by home buyers of Unitech’s Anthea Floors Wildflower Country project.

Five buyers this project, including Delhi resident Arjun Bedi, had filed a complaint for the registration of an FIR against the company in 2015. Later, 90 more complaints were received against the firm for the same project, which were clubbed with the FIR. The buyers had alleged that Unitech did not return the money to them when they sought refund for the delay in handing over the possession of flats. They had also accused the builder of duping several people. Almost after two years, the Economic Offence Wing of the Delhi Police had arrested both the managing directors of the real estate company for failing to complete the housing project on time.