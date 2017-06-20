Unbxd raises $12.5 million in series C funding

Unbxd, the Bengaluru headquartered cloud-based product discovery platform for e-commerce, has raised .5 million in Series C funding led by Eight Roads Ventures(Unbxd website)

Unbxd, the Bengaluru headquartered cloud-based product discovery platform for e-commerce, has raised $12.5 million in Series C funding led by Eight Roads Ventures, the proprietary investment arm of Fidelity International and from existing investors IDG Ventures, Inventus Capital Partners and Nirvana Ventures. Kris Gopalakrishnan, Infosys co-founder, also invested in the round. vendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to Unbxd’s Series C round. The funds raised will be invested in enhancing Unbxd’s proprietary Intelligence Engine. The Unbxd Intelligence Engine captures and processes more than 50 shopper data signals, to power personalized search, navigation and product recommendations on e-commerce sites. Unbxd will also open new offices, to be closer to its customers in Chicago and New York. “With a better AI solution in place, retailers are more competitive,” said Pavan Sondur, Co-Founder & CEO of Unbxd.