Uday Kotak takes to Twitter to ask, are we entering phase of clean business, clean politics? Check out reactions

Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak on Sunday listed a number of several landmark Narendra Modi government initiatives in terms of policy and politics and posted a poser too. Kotak, in a tweet today asked, “GST, Bankruptcy code, RERA, Bihar: are we entering phase of clean business, clean politics? Can Swachh Bharat be for real?” The reactions to teh post were mixed, with most pointing out the mention of Bihar in the tweet. “We can always hope, aspire and work towards it. It’s a journey, not a destination,” Ravi Dharamshi‏ replied. “Yes why not. Keep faith on Narendra Modi,” Bhavik Jain replied. The initiatives counted by Kotak are landmark decisions taken by Modi government. Goods and Services Tax is Central Government’s initiative which subsumes different indirect taxes into one nation wide tax. Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 or RERA is a law enacted to safeguard home-buyers’ rights against fraud.

However, the mention of Bihar didn’t go down well with many people and they expressed their reservation with the view. “AND you think Bihar is clean politics? You think Goa MLAs joined for the love of BJP?” Rajendra M Palande, a Twitter user posted in reply. “Bihar is blunt killing of Democratic ethics values & may be SC judgements. Bankruptcy will help looters of public money. no criminal action?” Milind Shah said.

“Don’t think so Sir. As these still have many loop holes. And still no one being executed. Result can only be a parameter to judge it,” Shashank Pathak, another Twitterati, disagreed with Kotak.