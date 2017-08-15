Uber’s Kalanick says Benchmark suit should go to arbitration 

Forcing the suit into arbitration would likely keep details of the claims out of the public spotlight and may also enable Kalanick to present evidence that might otherwise be barred at a trial. (Reuters)

Ex-Uber Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick said the lawsuit brought by venture-capital firm Benchmark seeking his ouster from the company’s board should be heard in private arbitration. In a letter Monday to a Delaware judge, an attorney for Kalanick said Benchmark’s claims are subject to a mandatory arbitration provision contained in the voting agreement that is the subject of the suit. Forcing the suit into arbitration would likely keep details of the claims out of the public spotlight and may also enable Kalanick to present evidence that might otherwise be barred at a trial.

Benchmark last week sued the ride-sharing company’s co-founder in state court in Delaware, saying he duped the firm into allowing him to fill three of the ride-hailing company’s board seats. The suit escalated a simmering feud between Kalanick and Benchmark, one of Uber’s early investors which holds a 13 percent stake. Benchmark Partner Bill Gurley led an effort to oust Kalanick as CEO in June.

Kalanick said in the letter that he plans to file documents opposing Benchmark’s request to expedite its lawsuit and will also submit a request to dismiss the case or stay it in favor of arbitration.