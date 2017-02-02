Uber to suspend ride-hailing service in Taiwan from February 10

The statement did not specify what action Uber wanted the president to take.

Uber Technologies Inc said it will suspend its service in Taiwan from February 10, the latest salvo in the wrangle between the island’s authorities and the global ride-hailing service company. Late last year, Taiwan’s legislature finalised regulations raising fines against unlicensed ride-sharing services, targeted at Uber, which said at the time that was the highest level for such fines globally.

“Today, we are announcing our intention to pause our Taiwan service starting Friday 10th February. We hope that pressing pause will reset the conversation and inspire President Tsai (Ing-wen) to take action,” Uber said in a statement on its website.

