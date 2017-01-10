Uber to sink $50,000 each in ‘India’s brightest start-ups’ Seek Sherpa, LeanAgri, Ambe

Uber held a nationwide competition to find the country’s “brightest start-ups” and selected these companies. (Reuters)

Cab aggregator Uber on Monday said it will invest $50,000 each into three Indian start-ups—SeekSherpa, LeanAgri and Ambee. Uber held a nationwide competition to find the country’s “brightest start-ups” and selected these companies. It will also invite these companies to San Francisco,where they will get advice and guidance from top Uber executives and other venture capitalists, the company said in a statement.

The three were chosen from a field of more than 5,000 who submitted their ideas via a tap on Uber app. Of those, 100 were shortlisted by angel investors, mentors and venture capitalists. “UberPitch has underscored the depth and breadth of the smart ideas that Indian entrepreneurs are generating. All the companies showed a commitment to tackling some really hard problems,” Amit Jain, president, Uber India said.

SeekSherpa is a digital platform to market and sell unique experiences to travellers. LeanAgri aims to provide end-to-end solutions to farmers to increase their farm productivity. Ambee is a network of hospital and private ambulances on a single technology platform, enabling users to find the nearest ambulance.

During his recent visit to India in December 2016, Travis Kalanick, Uber’s co-founder and CEO, had met quite a few entrepreneurs and announced the planned investment of $50,000 for the winners.