Uber rolls out new initiatives for shared service

Uber, an on-demand ride-sharing company, on Thursday rolled out a slew of technology innovations aimed at making its shared service uberPOOL reliable and convenient for riders and effortless for driver partners in India. The new updates address some of the common feedback from riders and driver-partners and are designed to further enhance the Uber experience, the company said in a statement.

“Today, more than 31% of rides in Delhi are on UberPOOL and over 20% of the rides in the remaining five UberPOOL cities – Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai. Since the launch of UberPOOL in India, riders have taken more than a million trips,” Amit Jain, president – India and South Asia, Uber said.