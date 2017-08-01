Uber plans to issue its own credit card with Barclays

No details about terms or rewards on the Uber cards were available yet (Reuters)

Riding-sharing company Uber plans to launch its own credit card, partnering with the British bank Barclays. The card will be coming later this year, Barclays said last week. Uber would be the first of the riding-sharing companies to have a co-branded credit card, which are a popular way for companies to cement customer loyalty. They typically give points or credits toward awards, with the most popular cards offering airlines and hotels. Uber rival Lyft has a partnership with Delta that offers miles, though it’s not via a card. No details about terms or rewards on the Uber cards were available yet, though the awards seem likely to go toward ride credit. Earlier this year, Uber partnered with American Express to give Platinum Card customers a $200-a-year credit toward free rides.