Uber, Ola cab drivers threaten hunger strike from tomorrow

“They are using unfair practices. The state government should come to our rescue. They (Ola and Uber) make tall promises to drivers during enrolment time. (Reuters)

A section of cab drivers attached to Uber and Ola have threatened to go on an indefinite hunger strike from tomorrow demanding fulfilment of their pending demands, Telangana Cab Drivers and Owners Association (TCDOA) said today.

Many of the drivers attached to the taxi-hailing apps are on strike in the city for the past four days demanding the companies not to accept new registrations on their platforms as the existing cab owners are not able to make enough money, the association’s president, Shiva Vulkundakar said.

“They are using unfair practices. The state government should come to our rescue. They (Ola and Uber) make tall promises to drivers during enrolment time.

“The companies had promised that every cab driver would earn handsome money. But in reality the picture is different. We request the state government to allow us to use meters so that we can run our vehicles as taxis,” he said.

You May Also Like To Watch This:





“I will personally sit on indefinite hunger strike from tomorrow. Some of the members who support us may also sit along with me on hunger strike,” Vulkundakar told PTI.

Though the exact number of cabs attached to Uber and Ola is not officially known, the TCDOA claimed that over one lakh drivers belonging to both the taxi app companies are participating in the strike.

A senior official of Ola, while admitting there is some impact on the business, however, said, “business is as usual”.

Uber, in a statement yesterday, said, “We condemn the forceful disruption to our services in Hyderabad by a small group of people who have threatened drivers and damaged vehicles, inconveniencing riders and preventing people from earning a livelihood.”

“We remain committed to serving the city, and call upon authorities to ensure safety and continued operation of our services so that we can keep Hyderabad moving,” it said. However, TCDOA refuted Uber’s allegation and termed it baseless.