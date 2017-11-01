Uber, Mphasis launch services for differently abled

Uber, in association with Mphasis, has announced launch of two new products –uberACCESS and uberASSIST – in Bengaluru, which will cater to the differentially abled people for their commute. (Express Image)

Uber, in association with Mphasis, has announced launch of two new products –uberACCESS and uberASSIST – in Bengaluru, which will cater to the differentially abled people for their commute. While UberACCESS is the Asia-first launch for Uber in Bengaluru that offers 50 retrofitted vehicles, with heightened roof and hydraulic wheelchair lift on-demand, uberASSIST is for those like senior citizens who need assistance. Uber will have a fleet of 500 vehicles accommodated with foldable wheelchairs. Meenu Bhambhani, VP and head-CSR, Mphasis, said, “This is a four-year partnership and Mphasis will be subsidising the driver partners.”