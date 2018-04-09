Uber merges into Grab in Vietnam

According to the Dau Tu daily, many Vietnamese Uber drivers had already started to work for Grab. (Reuters)

Rider hailer Uber Technologies has merged its Vietnam operations with Singapore-based company Grab from Monday.

According to the Dau Tu daily, many Vietnamese Uber drivers had already started to work for Grab, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, Indonesia-based Go-Jek was also preparing to enter the Vietnamese market, competing with Grab, the daily said.

Vietnam has a population of nearly 95 million, of which around 46 million own motorbikes.

Hanoi currently has 19,265 taxis and some 30,000 cars which operate similar to taxis under various brands.

The respective figures in Ho Chi Minh City are 11,060 and around 33,000.