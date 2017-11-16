Uber inaugurates engineering facility in Hyderabad

The unit will hire software engineers across all levels who will focus on developing high quality scalable platforms that focus on a seamless core global business economic experience, the release said. (Reuters)

Taxi hailing firm Uber today inaugurated its engineering facility here, the second such unit in India. According to a company statement, a team of over 40 engineers have been hired to build business intelligence platforms and real time streaming at the unit for Uber globally. Speaking on the launch of the facility, Daniel Graf, VP and Head of Product at Uber, said, “Uber’s second engineering facility in India (after Bengaluru) truly reflects our commitment to investing in this market. “Our engineers across the world are solving complex problems with technology to continuously improve the Uber experience for riders and driver partners.” Spread over 18,000 sq ft, this facility is located in HiTec City, Kondapur – the tech hub of the city.

The unit will hire software engineers across all levels who will focus on developing high quality scalable platforms that focus on a seamless core global business economic experience, the release said. Jayesh Ranjan, Telangana Principal Secretary, Industries and Information Technology (IT), said, the facility will create more employment opportunities and have a positive impact on the state and its economy as a whole. In February 2016, Uber’s first Center of Excellence in Asia was launched here to provide specialised support for critical incidents that require immediate attention. Uber currently has engineering centres in San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Louisville, Amsterdam, Sofia ( Bulgaria), Aarhus (Denmark), Vilnius (Lithuania), Bengaluru and now Hyderabad.