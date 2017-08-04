Uber crosses 500 million trip mark in India

Uber also said in a statement that over 450,000 driver partners have registered with the platform. (Image: Reuters)

Uber has announced that it has completed more than 500 million trips for passengers in India. The app based cab aggregator said that the increased number of rides along with the increased number of registration of drivers on its platform, resulted in double digit growth in the country with the company seeing business growth of 2.5 times in June 2017 year on year. Uber also said in a statement that over 450,000 driver partners have registered with the platform. It added that it sees new drivers join the platform every day, and it saw a 60% year-on-year increase in driver sign ups in January 2017.

In terms of how well-behaving these drivers are, Uber said, “Over 80% of all rides have been rated with a 5-star.” The company also said that through UberShaan, Uber aims to create 1 million driver opportunities as micro-entrepreneurs in India by 2018.

Amit Jain, president, Uber India and South Asia said, “This is a significant landmark for Uber in India. Four years ago, India was the 18th country in the world to experience the magic of ‘push a button and get a ride’, when we launched in Bangalore with just 3 employees. Today, we are over a 1,000 member team who share the common vision of redefining the future of urban mobility”.