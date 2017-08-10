Tyre demand to grow 7-8 per cent in FY18 & FY19: ICRA

Carbon black companies were also in expansion mode based on the growth projections for the tyre demand. (Source: Michelin)

Tyre volume demand was expected to grow by seven to eight per cent during FY18′ and FY19′ on the back of higher OEM demand and stable replacement demand, an ICRA report said. Carbon black companies were also in expansion mode based on the growth projections for the tyre demand. Country's largest carbon black producer, Phillips Carbon Black will pump Rs 300 crore for brownfield expansion and evaluate greenfield unit in south India, where new tyre capacity is likely to come up.

Replacement demand for the truck and buses (T&B) is likely to pick up to five per cent in FY18′ following the 0-3 per cent decline witnessed in FY17 (Provisional), the report said. Though demand in Q1 of FY18′ suffered due to destocking by dealers before GST rollout, this is a short term aberration and volumes should recover in H2 FY18, the ICRA report said.