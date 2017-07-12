Twitter names ex-Goldman Sachs banker Ned Segal as new CFO

According to a report in CNET on Tuesday, the move comes as the micro-blogging site is trying to renew interest in its service. (Twitter)

Twitter has named former Goldman Sachs investment banker Ned Segal as its new chief financial officer who will take over Anthony Noto who was doubling as the company’s chief operating officer and CFO. According to a report in CNET on Tuesday, the move comes as the micro-blogging site is trying to renew interest in its service. “Segal brings a principled, engaging and rigorous approach to the CFO role, with a track record of driving profitable growth,” the report quoted Jack Dorsey, CEO Twitter, as saying. Segal had been working at Goldman Sachs for nearly 17 years before serving as CFO for patent-risk management company RPX and senior vice president of finance at Intuit. Since November, Twitter had been looking for a CFO, when Adam Bain quit in November and Noto was promoted to COO from CFO.