Twitter is winding down SnappyTV

Twitter is reportedly mulling over closing down SnappyTV that it acquired in 2014 for quickly clipping, editing and sharing live video clips on its platform. According to a report in TechCrunch on Tuesday, Twitter plans to bring several of SnappyTV’s features into Media Studio — a dashboard for businesses and power users. “I’m not sure if you’ve heard but we are winding SnappyTV down and shifting key features to Media Studio so there is one destination to create, cut, share, and monetise video,” the report quoted an employee from Twitter as saying.

Twitter is also planning to add SRT files (video caption files) to Media Studio.Though Media Studio is free to use, it is uncertain if Twitter might start charging for it in future, given the changes the micro-blogging site is bringing to its platform. It is also hard to guess if Twitter will let users continue to create clips that can be posted elsewhere beyond Twitter.”This is not the first time that Twitter has pared down products in recent times. The company also committed itself to paring down some of its ad products, it wound down use of its ‘buy’ button and also shut down the Vine,” the report noted.