TVS Motor gets patent for charging system for EVs

In a boost to its push for future technology products, the country’s patent office has granted a patent to Chennai-based two-wheeler major TVS Motor for its invention related to a charging system for electric vehicles (EVs). The Chennai patent office granted the patent on Tuesday, for a charging system which the company claims was more of a safety mechanism to prevent the vehicle from being started while plugged-in for charging. The securing of the patent by TVS Motor comes at a time when the auto industry is putting its heart and soul into making the transformation to electric mobility a seamless exercise.

According to a patent document filed by TVS Motor, the invention provides a charging system which consists of an energy storing device fixed on the vehicle, an electric motor for driving the vehicle and a switching device for connecting the energy storing device to the electric motor. Elaborating on the ‘simplicity’ of the device, the company said in the document that a charger for recharging the energy storing device was provided with the plug having two terminals that are interconnected. The ‘system’ will have an electric circuit that detects the mating of the charging plug with the socket on the vehicle and suitably controls the switching device to prevent starting of the vehicle while charger is plugged. The company submitted that thus, the vehicle cannot be started if the charging plug was connected to the socket.

TVS Motor claimed that the charging system was a fully secured charging platform made available at low cost since minimum number of components that are available at lower cost, had been used. The company argued that there was a requirement for a low cost, compact and reliable electric vehicle charging system with a safety mechanism to prevent starting of the vehicle while plugged into the power supply outlet for charging. Such a system will reduce complexity and cost considerably, it said. It had unveiled its electric scooter concept TVS Creon during the recently concluded Auto Expo 2018 in New Delhi. The company has partnered with technology giant Intel to develop a host of smart connected features for its two-wheelers.