TVS Accessories scales up business; rebrands it as myTVS

TVS Accessories, which recently re-branded from Jazzmyride, has scaled up the auto accessories business in India by launching a private label called myTVS.

TVS Accessories, which recently re-branded from Jazzmyride, has scaled up the auto accessories business in India by launching a private label called myTVS. MyTVS, to start with, offers as many as 85 accessories across audio/video infotainment, mobility, car utilities like vacuum cleaners, tyre inflators, essentials like wiper blades, horns, etc. “Within six months of the brand launch, myTVS has received overwhelming market response due to the wide product portfolio, quality focus with assured warranty of up to two years, innovative product offerings and value-for-money pricing,” said Sunil Dhingra, founder & CEO, TVS Accessories. He added that myTVS products are now being sold across more than 1,500 retail stores and all major e-commerce portals in India. The brand claims to have sold more than 2 lakh units so far and is growing at a rate of more than 50% month-on-month. “The products offered are a result of extensive India-focused consumer research. There had always been a need for India-specific products, backed by a trustworthy brand to organise the largely unorganised auto accessories market,” added Dhingra. Going forward, the company has plans to introduce more accessories and sell them in some key international markets as well. TVS Accessories was earlier called Jazzmyride—the start-up was founded in 2011 by Sunil Dhingra and Mukesh Dhingra. Two years ago, TVS Automobile Solutions picked up a majority stake in it.