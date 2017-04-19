Trump executive order on H1-B Visa programme: Infosys issues statement, says “committed to invest in hiring local American top talent”

Reacting to this news IT giant Infosys issued a statement in which it said that it is committed to helping US clients leverage tech to become even more competitive.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order which calls for a review of the H-1B visa programme. Reacting to this news IT giant Infosys issued a statement in which it said that it is committed to helping US clients leverage tech to become even more competitive. “We will continue to invest in local communities in which company operates and will also continue to invest in hiring local American top talent,” the statement said. Industry body Nasscom further said that the Indian IT companies have always been fully compliant with US laws and the review of process signifies thoughtful and farsighted approach to the issue. This is the full statement of Infosys:

“We are deeply committed to helping US clients leverage technology to transform their businesses, empower their employees in new ways, and become even more competitive. To do this, we continue to invest in the local communities in which we operate, including hiring local American top talent, bringing education and training to our clients to shrink the skills gap in the US, and working with policymakers to foster innovation within states and across the country. It is our endeavour to help clients leverage the best US talent together with the best global talent, to drive economic growth in the US, ensure the US continues to be at the forefront of innovation, and bring skills and education in the new technologies that will transform our world. “

Meanwhile, before signing the executive order Trump said, “Right now, widespread abuse in our immigration system is allowing American workers of all backgrounds to be replaced by workers brought in from other countries to fill the same job for, sometimes, less pay. This will stop”. He said the order sets in motion the first steps to initiate “long-overdue” reforms to end “visa abuses”. “Right now, H-1B visas are awarded in a totally random lottery, and that’s wrong. Instead, they should be given to the most skilled and highest-paid applicants, and they should never, ever be used to replace Americans. No one can compete with American workers when they’re given a fair and level playing field, which has not happened for decades,” Trump said.

He said his administration is going to enforce ‘Hire American’ rules that are designed to protect jobs and wages of workers in the United States. The executive order also declares that American projects should be made with American goods. According to the executive order signed by Trump, the Secretary of State, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Labour, and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall suggest reforms to help ensure that H-1B visas are awarded to the most-skilled or highest-paid petition beneficiaries.