Trial runs for Gujarat metro project to start by September

Trial runs for the first phase of the Metro Link Express for Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad (MEGA) are slated to start by September this year. Inspecting and reviewing the project site, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said, “Land acquisition for the project has been completed, which is the most important part of the project since once the land is identified and acquired, only then can construction begin.” He added that the project would be completed by 2019.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Rupani said, “The railways usually does not allow others to run through its land. Thanks to the central government, Ahmedabad is lucky that the railways has allowed us to use land parallel to its tracks for the metro project.” The north-south corridor of the metro will run parallel to the Indian Railways metre gauge corridor for approximately 8.9 km and allow passengers to interchange with the Indian Railways regional network at two stations.

In the eastern reach of the metro, for which trial runs will start in September and which is expected to start commercial operations by February next year, 70% viaduct construction has been completed. The construction of the 6.5 km long eastern reach, which will include the viaduct, six stations and depot, is expected to be completed by September.

The project cost of `10,773 crore is being borne by the central as well as the state governments. Additionally, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) had also extended a soft loan for the project.