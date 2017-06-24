Trent Hypermarket plans to set up 200 stores

Trent Hypermarket, a joint venture between Tata group and UK-based Tesco for multi-format grocery retail stores, is planning to set up 200 stores in the next two to three years.(Reuters)

Trent Hypermarket, a joint venture between Tata group and UK-based Tesco for multi-format grocery retail stores, is planning to set up 200 stores in the next two to three years. Besides, the company is looking to step up local sourcing and expand the private label business. “We are looking to expand to 200 stores from the present 45 stores in the next two to three years, of which 50 stores would be located in Hyderabad,” Jamshed Daboo, MD, Trend said, while launching its new store here. “We plan to focus on stores spreading in the range of 8,000 sq ft in the next three years which would approximately cost about R3-4 crore per store,” he said. We are also in process of building our own distribution centre on about 70,0000 sq ft in Hyderabad which is expected to be ready in the next one year,” he added. The Tata-Tesco 50:50 JV, which was formalised about three years ago, also plans to step up local sourcing and increase private label business. “We are working with 150-odd farmers in Maharashtra and Karnataka as nearly 70% is sourced from farmers,” he said.