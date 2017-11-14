‘Trained workers meet expectations better’

A study about the effectiveness of apprenticeships in bridging the employability gap has found that those who are trained and capable meet expectation of employers better than freshers who may be more capable but lack any formal training. (Image: Reuters)

A study about the effectiveness of apprenticeships in bridging the employability gap has found that those who are trained and capable meet expectation of employers better than freshers who may be more capable but lack any formal training. Teamlease Services’ latest survey, ‘Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) in Apprenticeship for Employment and Employability,” said the India Inc feels apprentices offer them 100-150% returns on their investment and their productivity was as high as 90%.

The report said employers feel that apprentices did exceedingly well on all the three key parameters — productivity, time to turn and return on investment that they look for in a talent. “Around 50% of the respondents mentioned that apprentices turned productive within 45 days of joining work, which is much faster than an average employee. India Inc also felt that the productivity of apprentices is around 90%, indicating learning by doing to be an effective formula to create productive workforce,” it said.