Trail run on Mundka-Bahadurgarh metro line soon

The work on the metro rail line from Bahadurgarh in Haryana to Mundka in Delhi has almost been completed and the testing of the track will begin soon, an official said today. Apart from this, work on the metro from YMCA Chowk in Faridabad to Ballabhgarh will be completed by June 2018, said Haryana chief secretary, DS Dhesi during the 25th meeting of Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation. He said under the new Metro Policy-2017, three metro lines – Narela-Kundli, HUDA City Centre Gurugram to Railway Station Gurugram and Sector 45 Gurugram to Bata Chowk Faridabad – will be started soon.