Trai not to seek response from Airtel till April 17

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Monday told the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) that it would not seek any response from Bharti Airtel on its segmented offers till April 17, the next date of the hearing on the petition filed by the operator against Trai.

Sources said Trai made the statement before the TDSAT that it would not ask Airtel to respond to its March 15 letter, where it had asked the operator to furnish details of all the segmented tariff plans it has offered to subscribers by March 25.

Bharti had filed a miscellaneous application before the telecom tribunal on March 23, urging it to restrain Trai from seeking information on segmented offers till the time the issue is pending adjudication before the TDSAT.

Last month, Bharti and Idea Cellular had moved the TDSAT alleging that Trai’s latest regulations on predatory pricing have “significant implications” for the sector and will also impact customer interest.

On March 5, the TDSAT heard the appeals of Bharti and Idea, but did not grant a stay on the amendments to the telecommunications tariff order (TTO), as urged by the operators. The tribunal, however, directed Trai to file its response within four weeks, following which the two operators were provided three weeks to respond to the regulator’s response. The next hearing is scheduled for April 17.

On February 16, Trai announced that the amendments made to TTO, which stipulates that no service provider shall, in any manner, discriminate between subscribers of the same class and such classification of the subscribers shall not be arbitrary. Besides, the regulator has also defined predatory pricing for the first time and has amended the definition of ascertaining a significant market player.