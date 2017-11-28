TRAI backs Net Neutrality, says content treatment should be non-discriminatory: Here’s all you need to know

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said it was not in favour of any “discriminatory treatment” with data, including blocking, slowing or offering preferential speeds or treatment to any content. (Image: Reuters)

“Internet access services should be governed by a principle that restricts any form of discrimination or interference in the treatment of content” were the words of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in its recommendation on Net Neutrality. It recommended incorporating the principles of non-discriminatory treatment of content by Internet Access Services.

1. The Authority has recommended an amendment to the license agreements to clarify the principle of unrestricted access given under the appropriate license agreements

2. The recommendations are based on the basic principle that internet is an open platform and telecos should not discriminate on access to the internet, TRAI Chairman RS Sharma said.

3. The recommendations were made keeping the mind the country’s perspective which requires an internet neutral open platform.

4. Licensing terms should be amplified to provide explicit restrictions on any discrimination in internet access

5. Service providers to be restricted from entering any arrangement that has effect of “discriminatory treatment” on content

6. TRAI has kept specialised services like autonomous cars, remote surgery etc out of the net neutrality ambit, adding that they should not be detrimental to the quality of basic internet services.

7. TRAI has also clarified that Internet of Things (IOT) is not a specialised service. “IoT as a class of services, should not be specifically excluded from the scope of the restrictions on nondiscriminatory treatment,” TRAI recommended.

In February 2016, TRAI ruled in favour of net neutrality by prohibiting discriminatory tariffs for data after an extended campaign by internet activists, who argued that Facebook’s Free Basics platform and other offerings by Indian telecom companies violated net neutrality principles.

Its consultation paper on the subject floated in January this year had majorly focused on network speed so that telecom operators do not use it for any preferences or prevent access to any website or service like voice calls which

requires decent net speed.