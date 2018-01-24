Tradohub: Procuring for SMEs – The online platform aggregates demands

Procurement of raw materials from large and international suppliers can be an onerous task, especially for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

By Vimukt Dave

Procurement of raw materials from large and international suppliers can be an onerous task, especially for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Ahmedabad-based Tradohub.com makes this process simpler by procuring raw materials from big suppliers in a bulk. Tradohub was founded in 2014 to empower SMEs to dream big. Its simple e-distribution platform bridges the gap between all kinds of SMEs and large reputed suppliers. Tradohub aggregates demands of SMEs for industrial raw materials, procures these raw materials from large global manufacturers at rock-bottom prices and supplies to the SMEs via an user-friendly online platform. It is an integrated supplier of food and agriculture, chemicals, pharma, polymers, additives and other industrial raw materials. “A single order placed by an SME may not get proper attention from large suppliers. We aggregate demands of SMEs and procure it from Indian and global suppliers at maximum discount. This assures SMEs timely supply and lower rates of raw material by 5% as compared to direct purchase,” said Akash Domadiya, MD, Tradohub.

According to the start-up, this not only reduces the cost of raw material but it helps the SMEs to decrease their inventory cost also. Small units can buy anytime from he Tradohub platform. Domadiya said, “Cost of inventory is also a major issue for the SMEs. As we are buying in bulk, we are indirectly helping SMEs to reduce their inventory. Small units can buy their required materials from our platform on demand basis and they need not create stock and this reduces the operational costs by 40%.” The self-funded start-up has spread its operations to eight states of northern, central and western parts of India. It has a client base of 550 SMEs and aims to add 300 more SMEs by the end of March 2018. Domadiya claimed that while there are several e-commerce players in India providing B2B services to the SMEs, Tradohub is the only platform that provides end-to-end service to the small businesses.

“In 2014-15 we had done business of Rs 9 crore which increased to Rs 90 crore in 2016-17 and by March 2018, we are targeting business of over Rs 200 crore. We have never applied for government funding. However, with expansion of business we are now looking to raise Rs 50 crore through private equity investors and industrial houses,” said Domadiya. Daily order numbers have increased from 130 to 2,200 orders a day on Tradohub and the start-up aims to increase it to over 5,000 orders a day. As part of its expansion strategy, it is planning a purchase hub in Singapore by December 2018. Domadiya said, “Our business is growing rapidly as more SMEs are coming to connect with us. Currently our maximum business comes from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Delhi. Now we are planning to expand further in India.”