Toshiba sees loss of about 100 bln yen on US nuclear power acquisition: Nikkei

Electronics giant Toshiba Corp expects to report a one-off loss of about 100 billion yen ($850 million) on a U.S. nuclear power acquisition made by its Westinghouse operation last year, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Toshiba did not immediately reply to a request from Reuters for comment. The loss relates to the acquisition of Chicago Bridge & Iron’s (CB&I) nuclear business unit in October last year. CB&I and Westinghouse are involved in litigation over the calculation of working capital in the deal.

Toshiba has forecast full year net profit at about 145 billion yen this year.