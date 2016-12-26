Top business moments of 2016: From demonetisation, Reliance Jio to Ratan Tata, take a look at what moved your money

2016 was quite an eventful year for business enthusiasts.

Top business moments of 2016: 2016 was quite an eventful year for business enthusiasts. The year can dubbed as a mixed bag. While 2016 witnessed a few major announcements, it has also experienced some shockers! No doubt the biggest moment came from none other that Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes has affected the creamy layers to the downtrodden. FE Online takes a look at the business events that grabbed eyeballs. Here’s the list.

1. Demonetisation: In an unprecedented move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 announced to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes. A political sulgfest erupted over the much-debated decision. A united opposition tore into PM Modi. The friction over the issue led to complete washout of Winter Session of Parliament.

2. Launch of Reliance Jio: India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani’s big bang launch of Reliance Jio has taken the telecom industry by storm. Six years after re-entering the telecom space RIL chairman announced attractive tariffs at the company’s 42nd AGM, which are much lower than incumbents and is surely going to ignite a major rate war as existing operators will do their best to retain their customers. Analysts sais that Jio’s tariff structure, if it resonates with customers, could usher in the entry of bundled voice and data plans in the country. “Jio is the only mobile network in the country that is only 4G LTE,” said Mukesh Ambani at the 42nd Reliance AGM. In an extensive speech highlighting his plans for Reliance Jio, its benefits, offers and roadmap, Ambani said, “There is only 4G on the Jio network and not mostly 2G, sometimes 3G and once-in-a-while 4G.” “Jio has the only network conceived and born as a mobile video network from the ground up. It is future ready and it can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance to 5G, 6G and beyond,” he added.

3. Ratan Tata-Cyrus Mistry spat: Cyrus Mistry was unceremoniously removed as Tata Sons chairman on October 24. In a dramatic development that took the corporates and others by surprise, Mistry was sacked as Chairman of Tata Sons and was replaced by Ratan Tata, from whom he had taken over the reins of the over USD 100 billion salt-to-software conglomerate four years ago. The surprise announcement came after the Board of Tata Sons met here and decided to replace 48-year-old Mistry and appoint Ratan Tata, 78, as interim head.

4. Budget reforms: As part of a major overhaul of the budget process, the Narendra Modi government had decided to scrap a separate budget for railways and merge it with general budget. The government felt the move would spur spending and boost economy. The Cabinet headed by PM Modi also decided to do away with classifications of expenditure into Plan and non-Plan, making the exercise simpler.

5. Goods and Services Tax (GST): The Parliament on August 8 passed the Constitution Amendment Bill on Goods and Services Tax (GST). President Pranab Mukherjee also gave assent to Constitution Amendment Bill on Goods and Services Tax (GST), a major step towards rolling out the pan-India tax regime which the Narendra Modi government wants to come into effect from April 1, 2017. Notably, the GST is a single indirect tax which will subsume most of the central and state taxes such as Value Added Tax (VAT), excise duty, service tax, central sales tax, additional customs duty and special additional duty of customs.

6. Brexit: 2016 saw Britain face its moment of truth as it voted to leave the European Union, forcing the resignation of Prime Minister David Cameron and dealing the biggest blow since World War Two to the European project of forging greater unity. Global financial markets had plunged as results from a referendum defied bookmakers’ odds to show a 52-48 percent victory for the campaign to leave a bloc Britain joined more than 40 years ago.