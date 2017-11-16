M7 Power has been launched in India for Rs 16,999 (Gionee)

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Gionee in an attempt to have a deeper penetration in the India launched its mid-spec device, M7 Power. The phone has pretty decent specs when it comes to its price point. At a price point of Rs 16,999, Gionee has brought a beast with M7 Power. The M7 Power has the Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-core Processor built into it allowing for a smooth performance. This processor coupled with 4GB RAM and internal storage of 64GB make it the beast among its competitors. The best part of this phone is that the storage can be expanded up to 256GB via micro SD card. Gionee India has tied up with Reliance Jio and PayTm to lure more buyers for this product. M7 Power purchased by Jio customers will be given 10GB data each month for 10 months – given that the initial recharge has to be of Rs 309 or above.

Here are the top 5 features that make Gionee M7 Power a beast at its price point:

1. A 5000 mAh battery, that is abundant enough for most heavy users. For someone who uses the phone very often will love this humongous battery size. The phone packs an intelligent power management system. This allows for efficient and controlled power consumption allowing the device to endure heavy usage.

2. M7 power is the first phone from the smartphone manufacturer, Gionee to have “FullView Display”. This means the device has an almost bezel-less display.

3. The device also supports a unique and fun feature called 3D photo feature. This feature allows the device to move around an object to make a three-dimensional (3D) dynamic picture. The best part about this feature is that it forms a “live photo” which allows you to look at the picture in deeper detail.

4. M7 Power is a secure device. M7 Power offers “Private Space 2.0” feature, fingerprint security and app lock. Multi-function fingerprint identification can quickly unlock the phone in a safe way.

5. M7 Power has a feature that allows users to navigate through the device while wearing gloves, especially during the winter season. This technology is called “Glove Patterns”, and this feature will come in handy in the winter season or for the people living in the cold areas.