Top 10 4G Mobile Phones Under Rs 10000: From Xiaomi Note 4 to Moto E4 Plus, check out the pocket friendly handsets

Good smartphones with top specifications are getting cheap, and cheap smartphones are now getting beefier in specs department. And the competition in the budget smartphones category has never been this intense. From Xiaomi, to market leader Samsung, Oppo to Vivo, every manufacturer is trying their level best to take the upper hand in the sub Rs 10,000 category of smartphones. With excellent specifications and robust build quality, smartphones under Rs 10,000 category have a different mass of their own. And it is this mass that is not bothered by the top-notch new iPhone X or the bezel-less displays from Samsung. All they want is best specs at a strict budget and smartphone manufacturers are delivering it with new launches every month. To measure a longevity of a smartphone, five parameters should be looked at. Price, Processor, Build Quality, Screen-size, and Battery.

And here is the list of top 10 best smartphones under the price bracket of Rs 10,000 that touch upon all the quality required from a budget smartphone.

1. Xiaomi Redmi 4

From good battery to a decent camera and sales figures that touch the roof, RedMi 4 has turned out to be one of the hottest selling smartphones under a strict budget of Rs 10,000. The Xiaomi smartphone replaced its elder sibling, the Redmi 3S Prime which was also a strong seller. The smartphone is, at present priced at Rs 6,999.

2. Lenovo K6 Power

With a staggering battery of 4000 mAh, the Lenovo K6 Power from 2016 is still one of the best phones under Rs 10,000. K6 Power is still going strong and is priced at a rupee shy from Rs 10,000. With a user-friendly screen size of 5-inch and an octa-core processor, the smartphone gives a tough fight to its competitors.

3. Moto E4 Plus

Moto’s E series of smartphones are dedicated to the sub-Rs 10,000 category. Ever since the launch of Moto E, this line up of smartphones has ensured that it brings in robust looking phones with exceptional battery life. This new version in the E series from Moto brings together the best of mid-segment. With a screen size of 5.5 inches, the Moto E4 Plus has a mammoth 5000 mAh battery

4. RedMi Note 4

Even though the starting price point of the lowest model of RedMi Note 4 is just a Rupee under the budget of Rs 10,000, the 32 gigs variant packs more power than its competition. No wonder Xiaomi has tagged this phone as the best smartphone of 2017 with units selling over 5 million in numbers. The smartphone is priced at Rs 9,999.

5. Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie

Probably the most underrated smartphone of 2017, the Asus Zenfone 4 boasts 3 GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and a 5.5-inch screen with 13 MP front and rear cameras. The smartphone also has a 3000 mAh battery. The smartphone checks all the boxes of a perfect smartphone under Rs 10,000 – it is priced at Rs 9,999.

6. Xolo Era 3X

At a price point of Rs 7,499, Xolo Era 3X is a smartphone which undercuts all its rivals in the specification department. But one area this phone excels in is the build quality. The phone feels sleek in the palm with tactile buttons. The phone also has a 13 MP camera which is extremely fine at this price point.

7. Moto C

At the entry-level price point for a smartphone, Moto C sits nicely with a tag of Rs 5,599. The phone may have specifications from the year 2013, but it has still managed to find its market given the lower price point. After being slashed by over Rs 1,500 from the original price, the Moto C brings in the basic that is required by one who uses a phone very not very often.

8. Xiaomi RedMi Y1

Going with the trend, Xiaomi has brought in the first selfie phone, the Redmi Y1. Priced at Rs 8,999 the phone is in direct competition with two of its other phones, Redmi 4 and Redmi Note 4, both who have made an entry to this list. But the phone in itself is better than good. The 16-megapixel selfie camera with a front flash is the USP of this phone.

9. Coolpad Note 3S

Another one to feature from last year is the Coolpad Note 3S. The phone still remains a good pick for a smartphone under Rs 10,000 price point. The phone has a unique look and good camera priced at Rs 9,999. The phone also has an Octa-core processor and 5.5-inch screen.

10. Yu Yureka Black

Last but not the least, the Yu Yureka Black is a good choice for a smartphone priced under Rs 10,000. The only downside being its display, the smartphone makes up for it in all the other departments, especially at this price point.

It is a competitive market under the Rs 10,000 segment and smartphone manufacturers like OnePlus or Sony gave in to the competition a long time back. OnePlus tried to have a budget smartphone for the masses with OnePlus X but the smartphone failed to even nudge the market. With entrants like Xiaomi and Coolpad and their good range of premium-looking robust phones, the tag of market leader can change with every new launch.