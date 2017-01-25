Too early to predict impact of Donald Trump’s policies for Indian IT workers, says Rajiv Pratap Rudy

He was here to participate in a programme to dedicate a skill development centre on the campus of 15th battalion of Special Armed Force (SAF). (PTI)

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajiv Pratap Rudy today refused to comment when asked about the apprehension that Indian IT professionals in USA would lose jobs due to President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration agenda.

“I don’t find it suitable to comment on this issue now because Trump has just taken over as the US president. The picture about his ideas and direction would emerge clearer in the coming days,” Rudy said, speaking to journalists here. He was here to participate in a programme to dedicate a skill development centre on the campus of 15th battalion of Special Armed Force (SAF).

Asked about Trump’s protectionist rhetoric and his slogan ‘America First,’ the minister said, “We (Indian government) also talk about India first.” Rudy said the skill development centre set up by his ministry would impart training to the workers who are going abroad for jobs, especially those heading for Gulf countries.

“The training is being given so that they can avoid legal problems (in the foreign country),” he added.

BJP would come to power in Uttar Pradesh after elections, Rudy claimed, saying prospects of ruling Samajwadi Party were weakened following the family feud. Alliance with Congress would harm SP further, he said.