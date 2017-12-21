To take on Flipkart, Amazon to heat up Indian smartphone market with 10.or

US-based online retailer Amazon will bring in a range of smartphones to the Indian market under 10.or (pronounced Tenor) to take on homegrown rival, Flipkart. (Image: Reuters)

US-based online retailer Amazon will bring in a range of smartphones to the Indian market under 10.or (pronounced Tenor) to take on homegrown rival, Flipkart. The smartphones, first of which goes on sale on January 5, will be launched under the company’s ‘Crafted for Amazon’ programme, it said in a statement. Explaining the programme, Amazon.in said it shares customer insights with OEM partners. These partners then design and manufacture products as per industry leading quality and reliability standards. Amazon provides go-to-market support for these products, it added.

The first device — 10.or D series smartphone features 5.2 inch screen and 3,500 mAH battery. It will be priced Rs 4,999 onwards The Crafted for Amazon program will also include fashion brands like Myx, Symbol, and the Home & Kitchen brand Solimo. “Crafted for Amazon program seeks to look for selection gaps and introduce more products to cater to local customer demand,” Amazon.in said. All 10.or D phones will be manufactured in India, with only the first set of units made in China, the statement said.

“The promise of 10.or is to combine world-class manufacturing with marketing insights and a convenient, trusted shopping experience from Amazon,” Noor Patel, Director – Category Management, Amazon India said. In November, Flipkart had launched its Billion Capture+ brand of smartphones. Smartphone is one of the biggest categories in which Amazon and Flipkart are at loggerheads for leadership in the booming Indian e-commerce market.