To power-up its Make in India initiative, smartphone maker Vivo in talks with states to set up ‘industry zone’

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo India is in talks with a few state governments for setting up an industry zone in the country. The zone would comprise of a manufacturing facility, assembly lines, residential area, R&D zone and other amenities required for its employees.

“We have seen a huge growth in our mobile handset business since our entry into India. As part of the Make in India initiative, we are in talks with a few state governments to set up an industry zone,” Vivek Zhang, CMO, Vivo India, said. While he declined to comment on the investment for the proposed industry zone, he said that a 30-member team is already on the job scouting for land and conducting due diligence across states. “We expect to finalise the place in an year’s time,” he added.

He was here to launch the Vivo-IPL limited edition V5Plus phones on the 10th anniversary of the IPL. The investment could be in the range of `300 crore to `400 crore for the proposed industry zone.

The company already has set up a full-fledged assembly unit with the 30,000 square-metre facility at Greater Noida which is Vivo’s seventh largest assembly facility outside China. “Our Greater Noida plant is a success and we want to expand it in the near future. We have doubled our production and plan to increase it to two million handsets from one million at present,” he said. Vivo Mobile India has so far invested over `100 crore in its first phase of investment with a sales volume of 70,000 units which is expected to go up to one lakh over a period of time.

The company is also eying exports from India. “We are looking at exports to South Asia and are in talks with the ministry,” he said. Vivo entered India during late 2014 and now has its presence in more than 400 cities in 22 states. The company plans to launch over another 7-10 models in the next one year. When asked if the company would sponsor any other sporting event, he said that the company is looking at more international event sponsorships on the lines of IPL.

According to research firm IDC, the smartphone market in India grew 17.5% sequentially to 32.3 million units in July-September quarter of 2016, driven by higher uptake of Chinese brands. South Korea’s Samsung continues to lead the smartphone segment with 26.5% share, while Chinese brand Vivo is at No 2 with 12.6% share.