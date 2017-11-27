To beat Amazon in India, Flipkart plans better rewards for its sellers

Flipkart has taken numerous steps in the last year to improve its customer experience as well as experience for the sellers on its platform. (Reuters)

In order to capitalise the e-commerce market in India and beat the rival Amazon, Flipkart is pulling out tricks from under its sleeves to woo its partners. In a new and exciting offer for its seller partners, the e-commerce company is rolling out a number of initiatives which includes reduced commissions and a soon-to-be-launched benefits scheme for merchants exclusive to its platform. Nishant Gupta, the Marketplace Director for the company said that Flipkart has taken numerous steps in the last year to improve its customer experience as well as experience for the sellers on its platform.

“There were multiple pain points in seller support. And so, over the last one and a half years, we have made significant investments in technology and support to ensure that sellers have a good experience,” Gupta told PTI. This has resulted in an increase in net promoter score measured internally at 70. The promoter score is the willingness of customers to recommend a company’s products. As of now, there are more than a lakh sellers on Flipkart. In order to have something special for the sellers that are exclusive to the brand Gupta said, “We are working on something for sellers who are exclusive on our platform. It would chart out the expectations that we would have from the sellers and what would they get from Flipkart in return.”

The Marketplace director did not explain the scheme any further but he said that the programme could be launched in the next couple of months on a pilot basis. As per the industry experts, the programme for exclusive sellers could include better perks among other benefits for merchants that sell exclusively through Flipkart.

This is expected to increase the selection on Flipkart’s platform and this will also pitch them aggressively against rival Amazon. As of now, cars, mobile phones and holiday trips are given to the best-performing sellers on Flipkart.

Earlier this month, Gupta said that the company had reduced its commissions by 4-5 per cent in various categories for products priced under Rs 500. Earlier this year in April, Flipkart had reduced some charges that helped in a reduction of up to Rs 24 per shipment. Gupta said Flipkart has launched a priority seller support service, introduced a ‘tier’ system for sellers and invested in fulfilment centres.

“Besides these, we offer data intelligence to our sellers, which is most important. This provides insights into the movement of various items and the sellers can plan better and grow their business,” he added.

While sellers get better rewards for exclusivity with Flipkart and Flipkart gets more revenue, it is the customer that is bound to get the best deal out of this initiative by Flipkart.