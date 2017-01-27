TK Kurien named managing partner & CIO of Premji Invest

Premji Invest, the low profile investment office set up in 2006, has been making investment across listed and privately-held entities. It is estimated that it has a corpus of more than billion. (PTI)

Premji Invest, the private family investment office of Wipro chairman Azim Premji, has announced the appointment of TK Kurien as its managing partner and chief investment officer, effective February 1. Kurien succeeds Prakash Parthasarathy, the current managing partner and CIO, who has decided to pursue his entrepreneurial aspirations, according to a statement issued by Premji Invest. Kurien was till recently the vice-chairman of Wipro and was also the CEO of the company between 2011 and 2016.

Premji Invest, the low profile investment office set up in 2006, has been making investment across listed and privately-held entities. It is estimated that it has a corpus of more than $1 billion.

A few of the notable investments by Premji Invest include Himantsingka Seide, Rallis India, HDFC Standard Life among others.

Premji Invest has also been investing in e-commerce companies such as Snapdeal, Myntra and Lenskart to name a few.

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of TK Kurien as managing partner and CIO of Premji Invest. TK with his decades of experience in running start-ups and established enterprises and deep financial acumen is best positioned to take Premji Invest to the next level,” said Azim Premji, chairman of Premji Invest.

Commenting on his appointment, Kurien said, “I am deeply honoured by the trust reposed in me to lead Premji Invest, an important fiduciary organisation in supporting the philanthropic goals of Azim Premji.”