Three new pre-paid schemes launched by BSNL, STV26 to offer free calls

BSNL’s STV26, Combo 2601 and Combo 6801 will give ample talktime for mobile-friendly people. (IE)

State-owned BSNL launched three new prepaid schemes on Tuesday after launching one yesterday. One of the schemes is a tribute to Republic Day which is a Rs 26 tariff voucher that will allow free local and STD voice calls on any network during 26-hour validity which will be available from January 25 to January 31.

“We will bring out three offerings…The first one is a Special Tariff Voucher or STV 26, which offers unlimited free voice calls on any network when subscriber is in home circle during the 26-hour validity, while the other two offers provide 1.5 times and double the talktime, respectively,” BSNL Chairman and Managing Director, Anupam Shrivastava, told PTI.

BSNL also launched two other schemes which will remain on offer till March 31. This scheme is to match other higher-end schemes launched by private sector companies. One is the ‘Combo 2601’ that offers 1.5 times the call value. Here the telecom PSU will offer Rs 2, 600 talktime in the main account under no time validity and Rs 1, 300 talk time in the secondary account which will get over in three months. Hence the Rs 1, 300 talktime has to utilised first by the customer. In the third scheme, Combo 6801, Rs 6, 800 will be provided in the main account and a similar amount in the secondary account, hence double the talktime.

“This is the first-of-its-kind offer. We have implemented an Intelligent Network architecture which allows us to bring interesting offerings for our customers. The architecture enables us a better way to design flexible top-up and recharges,” Shrivastava said.

On Monday, BSNL launched a scheme as Fair Usage Policy where customers can make free STD, local calls for 30 mintes in a month for Rs 149. In Rs 439 the same offer can be availed for three months. A package of 300 MB data will also be available with the lump-some amount of Rs 439.