Three major contracts for two Kudankulam units signed with NPCIL: Russia’s ASE Group of Companies

Russia’s ASE Group of Companies on Tuesday said three main contracts were signed with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) for nuclear power units 5 and 6 to be set up in Tamil Nadu’s Kudankulam. In a statement, the ASE Group, which is part of Russia’s nuclear power corporation Rosatom – said the contracts were signed on Monday.

According to the statement, the three contracts are: for supply of the equipment with long manufacturing cycle, for the first priority design works and for supply of the working documentation. According to Andrey Lebedev, Vice-President for Projects in South Asia, ASE Group of Companies the construction of units 5 and 6 in Kudankulam is entering the implementation stage. In an interaction last month, Sergey P. Oriov, Head of Atomstroyexport (ASE) Representation in India, said the price of units 5 and 6, would be around the price at which the contract for supply of units 3 and 4 was concluded.

India will be paying around Rs 40,000 crore to the Russian supplier for the third and fourth units to be built in Kudankulam. Oriov said the Russian company hopes to see one nuclear power unit getting commissioned every year between 2023 and 2026 in Kudankulam (units 3 to 6).