This women’s day fly with Vistara for as low as Rs 1,099; Jet Airways too offers up to 40% discount

Vistara Women day sale: Tata-SIA operated airline carrier Vistara has announced a special women’s day sale with fares starting for as low as Rs 1,099. The offer can be availed for tickets booked on March 8, 2018 only, i.e, between 12.01 am to 11.59 pm tonight for travel between March 16, 2018 and October 10, 2018, Vistara said. Notably, the offer can be availed by even male travellers, and is not a women exclusive sale. Since the seats on sale are limited they will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, according to statement by Vistara. Further, a minimum of eight days advance purchase is required, to avail the offer.

Saying that Vistaara is a gender-neutral organisation, Deepa Chadha, Senior Vice President – HR & Corporate Affairs at Vistara, added that the airline wants to celebrate this occasion with its male flyers as well. “So we’re launching a special sale offering extremely attractive fares that all our customers can avail to plan their holidays in advance,” he said. Under the offer, customers can travel from Chennai to Kochi, Jammu to Srinagar, and Guwahati to Bagdogra Vistara flights (economy) at Rs 1,099. Economy class tickets for Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Lucknow Vistara were priced at Rs. 1,199.

Interestingly, while apart from the above mentioned offer, Vistara is also providing additional Club Vistara benefits exclusively for women customers who book during the sale. According to Vistara’s statement, 1,000 bonus Club Vistara points will be awarded to all its frequent women flyer members if they book tickets on March 8, 2018.

Apart from Vistara’s offer, Jet Airways has also announced a ‘Ramadan Special’ sale offer, under which customers can avail up to 40 per cent discount on base fare of economy flight tickets on select routes. Customers who wish to avail the offer must book the tickets March 22, 2018 for travel between May 15, 2018 and June 15, 2018. According to Jet Airways, the discounted fares are applicable on one-way and return journeys. Most notably, Jet Airways’ 40 per cent discount is applicable on base fare in only in economy flights for the routes starting from India to Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat, Riyadh and Sharjah.