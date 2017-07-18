This poem from Anand Mahindra is giving Twitter users one tough mental exercise

Mahindra, who attributed the poem to a friend, went ahead to ask everyone what it means to them. (Reuters)

Mahindra Group chief Anand Mahindra’s Tuesday morning note to his Twitter followers came in the form of a poem and left everyone at their wits end. Mahindra, who attributed the poem to a friend, went ahead to ask everyone what it means to them. Twitterati rose up to the challenge and came with really interesting explainers about what they make from the set of words posted on Mahindra’s wall. Here’s what Mahindra wrote “Composed by a friend: Waqt Sab Ka Aata Hai Zindagi Badalne Ke Liye, Par Zindagi Nahin Milti, Waqt Badalne Ke Liye. How do you interpret it? (Composed by a friend: Everyone’s time comes to change his life, but no one gets life to change time.” Sabina Lamba, a Twitter user and Mahindra follower, wrote: “Time wasted can never be regained in life unpredictable.zindagi ke safar mein guzar jate hae jo makam, wo phir nahi aate, phir nahi aate, (destiny once passed, never comes back).”

Ajit Ranade, another user, whose post Mahindra re-tweeted, wrote, “Your Time you cannot change, your Life you can change. (Time gives you opportunity to change your Life Life can’t give u opp to change Time).”

Here are the Tweets

Composed by a friend:

Waqt Sab Ka Aata Hai Zindagi Badalne Ke Liye

Par Zindagi Nahin Milti, Waqt Badalne Ke Liye.

How do you interpret it? — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 18, 2017

Yes, but am still lost in the double meaning of ‘Waqt’ as both time AND opportunity. Makes the sher subject to many interpretations.. http://t.co/Rbg4suEGZD — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 18, 2017

Ok Ajit. This makes the most sense to me… http://t.co/BOv5JC6zW2 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 18, 2017

Interesting. An almost mathematical proof! http://t.co/3Z1J01FGaM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 18, 2017

While another tweet, posted from the account named Wealth Manager, said, “time and tide wait for none – a moment lost can never be lived again – a path once taken cannot be undone or retracted – circumstances change.” Mahindra also re-tweeted the interpretation from one Tausif Raza. Raza wrote: “waqt is a pause of time and zindagi is set of time . Therefore waqt (pause of time) can influence zindagi but vice versa dont.” Makes sense, or what?