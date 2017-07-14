This Mumbaikar quit Google to keep his mom busy; ended up making Rs 50 lakhs in two years

An idea of getting the world to taste the delicious delicacies she put out on his dinner table. With this started the Bohiri Kitchen. (Joshua Navalkar/forbes)

Imagine this! You are an employee of Google – arguably rated heaven on earth in the global private sector. The company is known for its work culture where its employees are seen doing the wackiest things one could think of. You could sleep, go from one place to another one workstation to another on a skateboard, sit on a bean bag and work or just play PlayStation or Xbox just to name a few. Who would like to give up such a life and start his own business only because he wanted to keep his mom busy? Munaf Kapadia started a restaurant in Mumbai which is famous for the Bohiri food. An MBA from Narsee Monjee, Mumbai was having a great time at Google when the idea of his mother watching boring sitcoms on TV annoyed him. And this gave rise to an idea.

An idea of getting the world to taste the delicious delicacies she put out on his dinner table. With this started the Bohiri Kitchen. It has has been two years since the restaurant opened and it has gained the status of one of the most talked about places in Mumbai. Munaf has been featured in the Forbes Under 30 list and credits his entire success to his mother.

An ideal meal here will start with an assortment of starters, a massive main course delight, desserts, beverages, and condiments. In a nutshell, a visit to this place will fetch you ginormous 7-course meal. The place is also famous among some of the big guns in Bollywood. Rani Mukherjee, Ashutosh Gowariker, Farah Khan and Huma Qureshi have loved and appreciated the food joint.

But getting the taste of Munaf’s moms’ delicacy is not so easy. The Bohiri Kitchen works out of his house and one needs to get in touch with Munaf or his team and then request an invite. There can only be one shortcut. Exploit any mutual contact, Disclaimer, if you have any.