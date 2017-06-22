This monsoon season, McDonald’s set to be hit by minion mania

The exclusively designed toys and treats will be available at all the McDonald’s stores from June 23, 2017. (Photo: Reuters)

Fast food restaurant company McDonald’s will soon be taken over by the mischievous minions this monsoon. McDonald’s India is all set to launch minion themed desserts along with 10 new minion toys in the coming season. As the minion mania will take over the famous food joint, there will be 2 new desserts and 10 new toys for the minion fanatics. All these will soon be available in the McDonald’s store near you, while the toys will be available with every happy meal, the delicious desserts can be bought by anyone, starting at Rs 35. The exclusively designed toys and treats will be available at all the McDonald’s stores from June 23, 2017.

While each toy will have unique features and personality that will be based on the characters of the movie – Despicable 3. The desserts have especially been created to give the consumers a taste to remember. The two desserts- Banana Caramel Oreo Soft Serve and Banana Caramel Oreo Mcflurry will be soaked with the flavours of banana, caramel and crunchy Oreo. The toys and the sweet treats are only available for a limited period of time, so enjoy them while they last.

