This is what Anand Mahindra’s goal is for 2017

Auto giant Mahindra & Mahindra’s chairman Anand Mahindra posted a tweet on the social media website, which included a video which provides a perspective on the plans of the company for the new year 2017. The video Mahindra posted is a very optimistic and empowering one. The video says, that 2016 was one heck of a ride, probably using the pun on the automotive sector. It said that the year was full of twists (referring to profit-loss graphs) and turns (Britain’s exit from the EU), ups (satellite launched by ISRO) and downs (probably referring to the refugee crisis in parts of the world). The video said that the year was mostly unpredictable, in reference to the US presidential election result and was at times unstoppable. It asks what will 2017 be like?

In the video posted by Anand Mahindra, it says that there is no security on what 2017 has in store, but that it will continue to ‘Rise’ (referring to Mahindra Rise). It refers to in first person when it says: “No matter what, I the will continue to rise. I’m ready. Bring it on 2017. Rise is a tagline used by Mahindra and Mahindra, which is a technology & innovation-led, global, federation of companies, that provides a wide range of products and services. Earlier this year the company had introduced a hashtag ‘PeopleWhoRise’, and also posted a video on YouTube about Nungshi and Tashi Malik, world’s first female twins to scale the Mt Everest and about their journey of trials and tribulations, and how they ‘took on the world with their passion’.

We're ready 2017! Our goal is simple:To make everyone,everywhere…Rise.Happy New Year from the Mahindra Rise familyhttp://t.co/voq4iakpsr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 31, 2016

The company has recently been working on cars will connectivity as well as driverless cars. The future looks promising with many new products speculated to be launched in 2017. Pawan Goenka recently took over as the managing director of Mahindra & Mahindra, following which the company rolled out a new organisational structure.