This Elon Musk quote is all that you need for inspiration on a sleepy Sunday!

Well, it is definitely worth our time and attention to be reminded of one of Musk’s great sayings, which ultimately tells us that all his success can be confined to one single world – ‘RISK’. (Image: Reuters)

Elon Musk, the South Africa born American Bussiness Magnate, CEO of Tesla and Space X, is someone who keeps making headlines for a number of reasons. Recently, Musk said that AI is one rare thing he would suggest to regulate. However, this is not the only thing he has said. Musk called AI the “biggest risk we face as a civilization”. The world too takes Musk quite seriously, and his sayings often make headlines. Recently, Musk also announced the launch of a new website, x.com. In what amused many, the website is just a single letter X. But why does the world take Musk this seriously, and how did Musk reached where he is today? Well, it is definitely worth our time and attention to be reminded of one of Musk’s great sayings, which ultimately tells us that all his success can be confined to one single world – ‘RISK’. Musk, giving the business world some undefeatable business goals, had once revealed, “My proceeds from PayPal were $180m. I put $100m in SpaceX, $70m in Tesla and $10m in Solar City. I had to borrow money for rent.” The saying from 46-year-old business tycoon reveals his audacity to take risks in life and to succeed. The baron revealed that he put the entire money he received from Paypal in other businesses, not keeping a single penny for his personal expenses in a gambit to get advantage despite the inherent dangers.

Musk, giving the business world some undefeatable business goals, had once revealed, “My proceeds from PayPal were $180m. I put $100m in SpaceX, $70m in Tesla and $10m in Solar City. I had to borrow money for rent.” The saying from 46-year-old business tycoon reveals his audacity to take risks in life and to succeed. The baron revealed that he put the entire money he received from Paypal in other businesses, not keeping a single penny for his personal expenses in a gambit to get advantage despite the inherent dangers.