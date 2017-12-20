This device can reduce your electricity bill up to whopping 40%; here is how

Virendra Joshi, founder and managing director, Quasar Enviro

Every summer your electricity bill skyrockets as the airconditioners hum round the clock. Not just for homes, but also for offices and commercial complexes, rising electricity bills are a growing concern. So when Quasar Enviro started selling its energy saving device—Enisaver—several business houses started incorporating these in their offices. Today, leading names in the hospitality and banking sector including KFC, McDonald’s, HSBC, Costa Coffee, Dunkin Donuts, Pizza Hut, Dominos, Axis Bank, Dell, IndusInd Bank and Standard Chartered are using these devices across 1600-plus locations. The Enisaver is designed to save energy on all window, split, tower, cassette, ducted and package air conditioners of 1 to 20 tonnes. “The device, which can be retrofitted to any AC, consists of an algorithm which optimises the running of the compressor, without any alteration to the cooling comfort provided by the AC. It reduces electricity cost by 14% to 40%,” says Virendra Joshi, founder and MD, Quasar Enviro. The device tracks the compressor’s functioning and switches it off once the saturation point is reached. In this energy saving mode, the evaporator fan keeps running so that the AC makes maximum use of the stored energy in the cooling coils. Once the stored energy in the coils are exhausted, the device switches on the compressor and this cycle is repeated. The idea of coming up with something to save both environment and electricity consumption dawned on Joshi during his stint with Whirlpool where the team was constantly briefed to make energy efficient products.

The product costs Rs 7000-7500. Currently, as Quasar Enviro is working on a B2B framework, the products are pre-ordered on the basis of the clients’ requirements. “We have not partnered with any OEMs as requirements vary across companies. The products are ordered only on the basis of how many units the companies want to install,” says Joshi. Along with Enisaver, the start-up has two other products—Ref-Saver (Refrigeration Units Energy Saver) and Quomos (Quasar’s Online Monitoring System). Ref-Saver helps save energy consumption in big refrigeration units. The device senses and mimics the food temperature rather than the air temperature, thereby decreasing the number of refrigeration cycles without compromising with the quality of food products.

Quomos is an energy monitoring system built on an E-Grid platform which targets issues faced by utilities, industrial and commercial users and builds solutions for them. Quomos monitors multiple parameters (power, flow, temperature, and humidity) from a single dashboard. The solution comprises EMU (energy monitoring unit), cloud hosted analytical dashboard, daily/ shift-wise automated customised reports, user configurable alerts and energy data analytics. Currently bootstrapped, Quasar Enviro started operations in 2012 with an initial investment of around Rs 5 crore. It has grown 30-35% year-on-year since its inception and currently has a turnover of $1 million. Quasar Enviro has a presence in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Saudi Arabia and UAE. The firm is now gearing up to cater to the business-to-consumer (B2C) vertical as well.